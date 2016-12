A flying crew chief from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, offloads cargo from a C-130J Hercules, at an undisclosed location in Africa, Dec. 23, 2016. The 75th EAS is the sole source of tactical airlift for the Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

