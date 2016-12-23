U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Casey Holihan, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a forklift so it can offload cargo from a C-130J Hercules at an undisclosed location in Africa, Dec. 23, 2016. The 75th EAS is the sole source of tactical airlift for the Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 02:59 Photo ID: 3081180 VIRIN: 161223-F-QF982-431 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 10.36 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron [Image 1 of 29], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.