75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

An U.S. Army Soldier with the Task Force Hurricane 1-124 Infantry Regiment watches a movie on a personal electronic device on board a C-130J Hercules during an air drop mission at an undisclosed location in Africa, Dec. 23, 2016. The soldiers are used to post security when the aircraft lands at unsecure locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

