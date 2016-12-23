Cargo aboard a C-130J Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flows out the aircrafts ramp during a mission over an undisclosed location in Africa, Dec. 23, 2016. The 75th EAS is the sole source of tactical airlift for the Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

