U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Signorino, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, dons his night vision gear aboard a C-130J Hercules during an air drop mission over an undisclosed location in Africa, Dec. 23, 2016. The 75th EAS is the sole source of tactical airlift for the Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

