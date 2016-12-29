Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Guire, a radio operator with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in non-lethal weapons training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2016. Echo Battery and Military Police Platoon trained with modified weapons to reinforce crowd and riot control tactics using non-lethal munitions. As the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 00:55
|Photo ID:
|3081109
|VIRIN:
|161229-M-OP674-178
|Resolution:
|3687x2458
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ABBEVILLE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st MEU non-lethal weapons training [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
