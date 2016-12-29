31st MEU non-lethal weapons training

Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Guire, a radio operator with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in non-lethal weapons training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2016. Echo Battery and Military Police Platoon trained with modified weapons to reinforce crowd and riot control tactics using non-lethal munitions. As the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

