    31st MEU non-lethal weapons training [Image 7 of 7]

    31st MEU non-lethal weapons training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and military police with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st MEU, conduct non-lethal weapons training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2016. Echo Battery and Military Police Platoon trained with modified weapons to reinforce crowd and riot control tactics using non-lethal munitions. As the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 00:57
    Photo ID: 3081097
    VIRIN: 161229-M-OP674-033
    Resolution: 3266x2177
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU non-lethal weapons training [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

