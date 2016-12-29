Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command

161229-N-QE566-006

PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 29, 2016) Capt. David A. Bretz (left) relieves Capt. Charles A. Johnson as Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One (DESRON 31) during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Dec. 29. Bretz was previously assigned as Deputy Commodore of DESRON 31. Johnson will be reporting to Commander, Sixth Fleet in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin Colbert)

