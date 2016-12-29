161229-N-QE566-003

PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 29, 2016) Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, Rear Adm. John V. Fuller (left) awards Capt. Charles A. Johnson the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service as Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One from August 2015 to December 2016 during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Dec. 29. Capt. David A. Bretz relieved Johnson as Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 19:31 Photo ID: 3080827 VIRIN: 161229-N-QE566-003 Resolution: 5152x3680 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.