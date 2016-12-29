(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corwin Colbert 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    161229-N-QE566-001
    PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 29, 2016) Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, Rear Adm. John V. Fuller (left) awards Capt. Charles A. Johnson the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service as Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One from August 2015 to December 2016 during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Dec. 29. Capt. David A. Bretz relieved Johnson as Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 19:31
    Photo ID: 3080824
    VIRIN: 161229-N-QE566-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron Three One holds Change of Command

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    DESTROYER
    USN
    PEARLHARBOR
    CDS31

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT