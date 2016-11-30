(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TRADOC command sergeant major visits McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    TRADOC command sergeant major visits McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    161130-A-OK556-7243 — Command Sgt. Maj. David S. Davenport Sr., command sergeant major with U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Eustis, Va., talks to Soldiers with various Fort McCoy units during a town hall meeting Nov. 30 at the Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy. Publication or commercial use of this material requires release by a U.S. Army Public Affairs Officer. Credit U.S. Army photograph.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC command sergeant major visits McCoy [Image 1 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

