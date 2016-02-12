161202-A-OK556-7344 — Technician Michael Boyko with contractor Camber Corp. prepares equipment for the Home-station Instrumentation Training System Dec. 2 in building 661 at Fort McCoy. The system is one of the newest simulation-training systems at the installation. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy. Publication or commercial use of this material requires release by a U.S. Army Public Affairs Officer. Credit U.S. Army photograph.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 17:01 Photo ID: 3080767 VIRIN: 161202-A-OK556-7344 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.48 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McCoy adds HITS to simulation-training assets [Image 1 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.