Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Fowler, 375th Air Mobility Wing public affairs, receives an eye exam at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois March 30, 2016. This exam is to check the eye for retinal holes, tears, scarring and other conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 17:12 Photo ID: 3080763 VIRIN: 160330-F-SH665-022 Resolution: 4302x3073 Size: 2.7 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160330-F-SH665-022 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.