    03.30.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Fowler, 375th Air Mobility Wing public affairs, receives an eye exam at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois March 30, 2016. This exam is to check the eye for retinal holes, tears, scarring and other conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 17:12
    Photo ID: 3080763
    VIRIN: 160330-F-SH665-022
    Resolution: 4302x3073
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160330-F-SH665-022 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Optometry
    Scott AFB
    Public Affairs
    Airman Garcia

