Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Fowler, 375th Air Mobility Wing public affairs, receives an eye exam at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois March 30, 2016. This exam is to check the eye for retinal holes, tears, scarring and other conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3080763
|VIRIN:
|160330-F-SH665-022
|Resolution:
|4302x3073
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160330-F-SH665-022 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
