Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Rodriguez, casualty assistance officer, comforts Shelby Iubelt during a dignified transfer ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois on Nov. 21, 2016. Shelby's husband, Pfc. Tyler Iublet, died on Nov. 12, 2016 as a result of injuires sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia)
This work, 161121-F-SH665-171 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
