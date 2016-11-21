(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161121-F-SH665-171

    161121-F-SH665-171

    IL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Rodriguez, casualty assistance officer, comforts Shelby Iubelt during a dignified transfer ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois on Nov. 21, 2016. Shelby's husband, Pfc. Tyler Iublet, died on Nov. 12, 2016 as a result of injuires sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 17:12
    Photo ID: 3080760
    VIRIN: 161121-F-SH665-171
    Resolution: 2162x3027
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161121-F-SH665-171, by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

