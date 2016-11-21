161121-F-SH665-171

Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Rodriguez, casualty assistance officer, comforts Shelby Iubelt during a dignified transfer ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois on Nov. 21, 2016. Shelby's husband, Pfc. Tyler Iublet, died on Nov. 12, 2016 as a result of injuires sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia)

