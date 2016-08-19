160819-F-SH665-160

Master Sgt. Stephen Mellen, Air Mobility Command aeromedical evacuation operations and training manager, shows Staff Sgt. Branden Beers, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, an augmented reality application during a break from training on a transportation isolation systems, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 19, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

