    160819-F-SH665-160 [Image 3 of 8]

    160819-F-SH665-160

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Master Sgt. Stephen Mellen, Air Mobility Command aeromedical evacuation operations and training manager, shows Staff Sgt. Branden Beers, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, an augmented reality application during a break from training on a transportation isolation systems, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 19, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 17:12
    Photo ID: 3080757
    VIRIN: 160819-F-SH665-160
    Resolution: 5727x3939
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160819-F-SH665-160 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Aeromedical
    Evacuation
    Scott AFB
    TIS

