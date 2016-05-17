Tammy Cox, wife of 18th Air Force commander Lt. Gen. Sam Cox, recives a bouquet of flowers and a wreath from Sol Green, a Key Spouse mentor, as a thanks for being the special guest speaker at the Key Spouse's Appreciatino Luncheon at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., May 17, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3080756
|VIRIN:
|160517-F-SH665-050
|Resolution:
|3579x2556
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160517-F-SH665-050 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT