    160517-F-SH665-050 [Image 4 of 8]

    160517-F-SH665-050

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Tammy Cox, wife of 18th Air Force commander Lt. Gen. Sam Cox, recives a bouquet of flowers and a wreath from Sol Green, a Key Spouse mentor, as a thanks for being the special guest speaker at the Key Spouse's Appreciatino Luncheon at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., May 17, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160517-F-SH665-050 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

