Staff Sgt. Manoj Williams, 375th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems craftsman, greases substation 6 framework knife blades and addresses tightening loose conductor connections April 9, 2016 at Scott Air Force Base. Scott AFB required a scheduled power outage to repair critical high voltage electrical components. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia) (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
|04.09.2016
|12.29.2016 17:12
|3080754
|160409-F-SH665-256
|6016x4016
|2.48 MB
|US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 160409-F-SH665-256 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
