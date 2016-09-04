(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160409-F-SH665-256 [Image 5 of 8]

    160409-F-SH665-256

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Staff Sgt. Manoj Williams, 375th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems craftsman, greases substation 6 framework knife blades and addresses tightening loose conductor connections April 9, 2016 at Scott Air Force Base. Scott AFB required a scheduled power outage to repair critical high voltage electrical components. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia) (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016
    Photo ID: 3080754
    VIRIN: 160409-F-SH665-256
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160409-F-SH665-256 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CES
    Electrical
    Scott AFB
    Powerline
    Linemen

    • LEAVE A COMMENT