An F-16 jet from the Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard participates in an air refueling mission June 3, 2016. The mission was a training sortie focusing on maintaining aircrew readiness in conjunction with the 906th Air Refueling Squadron and the 126th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 17:12 Photo ID: 3080753 VIRIN: 160603-F-SH665-291 Resolution: 3053x4440 Size: 1.78 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160603-F-SH665-291 [Image 1 of 8], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.