(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Like Ants on a Pole [Image 1 of 2]

    Like Ants on a Pole

    MADISON, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2016

    Photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Electrical linemen climb a pole to represent the number of linemen who have died on duty, Madison, Ill., June 25, 2016. Air Mobility Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Mathias was the grand marshal for NASCAR’S Camping World Truck Series, Drivin’ for Linemen 200, which honored and drew attention to electrical repair crews and their service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:54
    Photo ID: 3080745
    VIRIN: 160625-F-JW012-055
    Resolution: 2508x3511
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MADISON, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Like Ants on a Pole [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Like Ants on a Pole
    Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    375th AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT