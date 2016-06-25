Like Ants on a Pole

Electrical linemen climb a pole to represent the number of linemen who have died on duty, Madison, Ill., June 25, 2016. Air Mobility Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Mathias was the grand marshal for NASCAR’S Camping World Truck Series, Drivin’ for Linemen 200, which honored and drew attention to electrical repair crews and their service.

Date Taken: 06.25.2016
Location: MADISON, IL, US