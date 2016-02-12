(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McCoy adds HITS to simulation-training assets

    McCoy adds HITS to simulation-training assets

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    161202-A-OK556-7331 — Michael Boyko and Lindsay Garvin, both technicians with contractor Camber Corp., prepares equipment for the Home-station Instrumentation Training System Dec. 2, 2016 in building 661 at Fort McCoy. The system is one of the newest simulation-training systems at the installation. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy. Publication or commercial use of this material requires release by a U.S. Army Public Affairs Officer. Credit U.S. Army photograph.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:57
    Photo ID: 3080744
    VIRIN: 161202-A-OK556-7331
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCoy adds HITS to simulation-training assets, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT