    Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt [Image 2 of 2]

    Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    The family of Pfc. Tyler Iubelt react to seeing his coffin during a dignified transfer ceremony, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Nov. 21, 2016. Iubelt died Nov. 12, 2016, as a result of injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. He was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Calvary Division, Fort Hood, Texas, and his hometown is Tamaroa, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:54
    Photo ID: 3080742
    VIRIN: 161112-F-BS505-176
    Resolution: 3979x2842
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt

    • LEAVE A COMMENT