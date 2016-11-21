Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt

The family of Pfc. Tyler Iubelt react to seeing his coffin during a dignified transfer ceremony, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Nov. 21, 2016. Iubelt died Nov. 12, 2016, as a result of injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. He was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Calvary Division, Fort Hood, Texas, and his hometown is Tamaroa, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

