An honor guard rifle, hat and U.S. flag sit on display Nov. 28, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. O’Conner-Geiling has spent five years on base honor guard units at Hill AFB, Utah and Keesler, performing the duties of a ceremonial guardsman. He has participated in more than 280 details over a combined 213,000 square miles, covering two-thirds of Utah, southern Idaho, eastern Nevada, western Wyoming, southern Mississippi and southern Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Holly Mansfield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:33 Photo ID: 3080733 VIRIN: 161128-F-PO402-047 Resolution: 7060x4828 Size: 3.7 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Holly Mansfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.