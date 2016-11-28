(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag [Image 2 of 3]

    Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Holly Mansfield 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Anthony O’Conner-Geiling, 81st Training Wing honor guardsman, holds a folded U.S. flag Nov. 28, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. O’Conner-Geiling has spent five years on base honor guard units at Hill AFB, Utah and Keesler, performing the duties of a ceremonial guardsman. He has participated in more than 280 details over a combined 213,000 square miles, covering two-thirds of Utah, southern Idaho, eastern Nevada, western Wyoming, southern Mississippi and southern Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Holly Mansfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:33
    Photo ID: 3080732
    VIRIN: 161128-F-PO402-035
    Resolution: 6268x4336
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Holly Mansfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag
    Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag
    Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT