Staff Sgt. Anthony O’Conner-Geiling, 81st Training Wing honor guardsman, holds a folded U.S. flag Nov. 28, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. O’Conner-Geiling has spent five years on base honor guard units at Hill AFB, Utah and Keesler, performing the duties of a ceremonial guardsman. He has participated in more than 280 details over a combined 213,000 square miles, covering two-thirds of Utah, southern Idaho, eastern Nevada, western Wyoming, southern Mississippi and southern Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Holly Mansfield)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 16:33
|Photo ID:
|3080732
|VIRIN:
|161128-F-PO402-035
|Resolution:
|6268x4336
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Holly Mansfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ceremonial guardsman honors families, flag
