    403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season [Image 1 of 11]

    403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Maj. Domenic Barberi goes in for a layup during the second game of the 2015 Keesler Air Force Base intramural basketball season July 15 at the Blake Fitness Center.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2015
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:19
    Photo ID: 3080728
    VIRIN: 150715-F-YZ711-002
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
