Maj. Domenic Barberi goes in for a layup during the second game of the 2015 Keesler Air Force Base intramural basketball season July 15 at the Blake Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 16:19
|Photo ID:
|3080728
|VIRIN:
|150715-F-YZ711-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season
LEAVE A COMMENT