Tech Sgt. Patrick Green overcomes a blatant foul in the early portion of the second game of the season against the 336th Training Squadron July 15 at the Blake Fitness Center on Keesler Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 16:19
|Photo ID:
|3080726
|VIRIN:
|150715-F-YZ711-001
|Resolution:
|2080x3023
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season
LEAVE A COMMENT