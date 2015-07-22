(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    403rd security forces reservists return home [Image 3 of 11]

    403rd security forces reservists return home

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Tech Sgt. Erica Dockery, a Security Forces Squadron member who redeployed from the Central Command Area of Operations July 22, speaks to WXXV reporter, Kristen Durand about being separated from her family for six months after landing at the Gulfport, Miss. Airport.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd security forces reservists return home [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

