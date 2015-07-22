Tech Sgt. Erica Dockery, a Security Forces Squadron member who redeployed from the Central Command Area of Operations July 22, speaks to WXXV reporter, Kristen Durand about being separated from her family for six months after landing at the Gulfport, Miss. Airport.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 16:19
|Photo ID:
|3080723
|VIRIN:
|150722-F-YZ711-001
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd security forces reservists return home [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
403rd security forces reservists return home
