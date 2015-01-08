(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs [Image 5 of 11]

    403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2015

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens 

    403rd Wing

    Four new master sergeants were inducted during a ceremony held Aug. 1, 2015, in the 403rd Wing Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition welcoming Air Force Airmen into the responsibilities of their new positions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2015
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:19
    Photo ID: 3080694
    VIRIN: 150801-F-GA223-042
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 751.22 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season
    403rd Wing off to rocky start with 2015 season
    403rd security forces reservists return home
    Col. David J. Condit
    403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs
    403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs
    403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs
    403rd Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command
    Hurricane Hunters deploy to Hawaii to fly Guillermo
    Maintaining the mission
    Maintaining the mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs

    TAGS

    NCO
    Induction Ceremony
    Senior NCO
    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT