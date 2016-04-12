Graduate honored at wing

Col. Jonathan Philebaum, commander, 932nd Airlift Wing, presents a Community College of the Air Force graduation certificate to Master Sgt. Brian Fark, 932nd Maintenance Group member, during a special weekend graduation ceremony held on December 6, 2016 at the Illinois Air Force Reserve Command unit located at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)

