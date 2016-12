Date Taken: 12.01.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 14:29 Photo ID: 3080389 VIRIN: 161201-N-KF478-305 Resolution: 2254x1500 Size: 999.05 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NHCCC DECON Team Locked and Loaded to Respond [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.