    Air Guard keeps Airmen safe, healthy [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Guard keeps Airmen safe, healthy

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Master Sgt. Joe Runewicz, 111th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of bioenvironmental engineering and occupational environmental health manager, illustrates the use of a machine to test solid samples at the 111th Attack Wing Medical Clinic, Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Dec. 22, 2016. The bioenvironmental engineering career field includes various responsibilities, from the fetal protection program to occupational health hazard prevention. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 14:11
    Photo ID: 3080370
    VIRIN: 161222-Z-SO401-030
    Resolution: 2284x1887
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Guard keeps Airmen safe, healthy [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Guard keeps Airmen safe, healthy
    Guard medical ensures health of Airmen's career

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    military medicine
    111th Attack Wing
    Horsham Air Guard Station
    111th Medical Group
    #IBelieveInANG
    Air Force medical groups

