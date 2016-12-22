Master Sgt. Joe Runewicz, 111th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of bioenvironmental engineering and occupational environmental health manager, illustrates the use of a machine to test solid samples at the 111th Attack Wing Medical Clinic, Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Dec. 22, 2016. The bioenvironmental engineering career field includes various responsibilities, from the fetal protection program to occupational health hazard prevention. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 14:11
|Photo ID:
|3080370
|VIRIN:
|161222-Z-SO401-030
|Resolution:
|2284x1887
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Guard keeps Airmen safe, healthy [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
