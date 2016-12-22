Air Guard keeps Airmen safe, healthy

Master Sgt. Joe Runewicz, 111th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of bioenvironmental engineering and occupational environmental health manager, illustrates the use of a machine to test solid samples at the 111th Attack Wing Medical Clinic, Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Dec. 22, 2016. The bioenvironmental engineering career field includes various responsibilities, from the fetal protection program to occupational health hazard prevention. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)

