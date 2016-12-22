(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guard medical ensures health of Airmen's career [Image 2 of 2]

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Master Sgt. Roberto Brabham, center, a 111th Medical Group health systems technician, helps a customer at the 111th Attack Wing Medical Clinic, Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Dec. 22, 2016. Brabham assists in executing the Wing vision of Air Force compliance, mission excellence and Airmen wellness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 14:11
    Photo ID: 3080367
    VIRIN: 161222-Z-SO401-004
    Resolution: 2219x2441
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard medical ensures health of Airmen's career [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Guard keeps Airmen safe, healthy
    Air National Guard
    medicine
    National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Horsham Air Guard Station
    Air Force medical
    111th Medical Group
    #IBelieveInANG

