Master Sgt. Roberto Brabham, center, a 111th Medical Group health systems technician, helps a customer at the 111th Attack Wing Medical Clinic, Horsham Air Guard Station, Pa., Dec. 22, 2016. Brabham assists in executing the Wing vision of Air Force compliance, mission excellence and Airmen wellness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond/Released)
This work, Guard medical ensures health of Airmen's career [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pa. ANG’s medical group values vision, teamwork for mission success
