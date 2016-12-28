(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mission in hand

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Remain vigilant during foreign object debris walks; the Air Force mission is in the hands of Airmen. FOD is defined as an external object which may or may not degrade the required safety and operational characteristics to an aircraft’s engine, system, equipment or tire. This can be caused by material failure, personnel or non-preventable circumstances, such as weather or nature. When FOD is left on the flightline, it greatly increases the risk of millions of dollars in damage to aircraft and countless man-hours to repair. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Senior Airman Damon Kasberg)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission in hand, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    usaf

