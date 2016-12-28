Remain vigilant during foreign object debris walks; the Air Force mission is in the hands of Airmen. FOD is defined as an external object which may or may not degrade the required safety and operational characteristics to an aircraft’s engine, system, equipment or tire. This can be caused by material failure, personnel or non-preventable circumstances, such as weather or nature. When FOD is left on the flightline, it greatly increases the risk of millions of dollars in damage to aircraft and countless man-hours to repair. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Senior Airman Damon Kasberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:55 Photo ID: 3080200 VIRIN: 161219-F-LR947-0004 Resolution: 3724x2411 Size: 2.52 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission in hand, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.