ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 23, 2016) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class David King, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), installs a software update on a workstation. Nitze, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins)
|12.23.2016
|12.29.2016 11:53
|3080181
|4566x3044
|1.05 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|0
|0
|0
This work, 161223-N-EO381-016 [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Casey Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
