161223-N-EO381-008

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 23, 2016) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) participate in a poker tournament on the ship's mess decks. Nitze, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins)

