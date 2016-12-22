161222-N-EO381-030

6TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 22, 2016) The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) prepares to make a routine, scheduled transit. Nitze, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:53 Photo ID: 3080164 VIRIN: 161222-N-EO381-030 Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY by PO3 Casey Hopkins