161221-N-EO381-077

VILLEFRANCHE, France (Dec. 21, 2016) Boatwain's Mate 3rd Class Joshua Cooley-Epps, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), removes the accommodation ladder following a scheduled port visit. Nitze, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins)

