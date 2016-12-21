(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VILLEFRANCHE, FRANCE

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Hopkins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    VILLEFRANCHE, France (Dec. 21, 2016) The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) departs from Villefranche, France, following a scheduled port visit. Nitze, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161221-N-EO381-061 [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Casey Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

