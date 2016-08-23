Lt. Col. Nicole Roberts, 21st Security Forces Squadron commander, relies on a personable leadership style she still uses today to effectively lead her 214 Airmen at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Roberts is affectionately known as “Mama Bear” around her squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:32 Photo ID: 3080156 VIRIN: 160823-F-SO188-1024 Resolution: 1800x1201 Size: 1.45 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Don't mess with mama bear, by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.