Lt. Col. Nicole Roberts, 21st Security Forces Squadron commander, relies on a personable leadership style she still uses today to effectively lead her 214 Airmen at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Roberts is affectionately known as “Mama Bear” around her squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:32
|Photo ID:
|3080156
|VIRIN:
|160823-F-SO188-1024
|Resolution:
|1800x1201
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Don't mess with mama bear, by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT