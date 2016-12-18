11th MEU Sustains Capabilities during Exercise Alligator Dagger

ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 18, 2016) U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, fire their M777 Howitzer during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18. Artillery batteries present direct and indirect fire support capabilities to units on the battlefield. Live-fire, scenario-based training is crucial to ensure proper preparation and readiness for situations across the range of military operations. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

