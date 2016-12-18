(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Sustains Capabilities during Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 1 of 14]

    11th MEU Sustains Capabilities during Exercise Alligator Dagger

    DJIBOUTI

    12.18.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery Laning 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 18, 2016) U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, fire their M777 Howitzer during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18. Artillery batteries present direct and indirect fire support capabilities to units on the battlefield. Live-fire, scenario-based training is crucial to ensure proper preparation and readiness for situations across the range of military operations. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 07:19
    Photo ID: 3079814
    VIRIN: 161218-M-SA496-631
    Resolution: 5210x3153
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Sustains Capabilities during Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Amphibious Ready Group
    Marines
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    training
    Arta Beach
    Amphibious Squadron 5
    PHIBRON 5
    BLT 1/4
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn. 4th Marines
    Western Pacific 16-2
    Alligator Dagger
    deployment: West-Pac 16-2

