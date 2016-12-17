11th MEU Sustains Capabilities during Exercise Alligator Dagger

ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 18, 2016) U.S. Marine Cpl. Andres Chajud, a field artillery cannoneer with Alpha Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, carries an M795 high explosive round for an M777 Howitzer during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18. Chajud was assisting in the preparation for the live-fire range where the battery conducted both day and night fire missions. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

