ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 18, 2016) U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, conduct an M777 Howitzer live-fire night fire mission during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18. This nightscape was taken as a single, long exposure photograph. The chaos of different colored lights are red-lensed headlamps worn by the artillery Marines moving and operating the different gun positions around the M777. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 07:19 Photo ID: 3079802 VIRIN: 161218-M-SA496-153 Resolution: 5760x3178 Size: 1.13 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Sustains Capabilities during Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.