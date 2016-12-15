DJIBOUTI (Dec. 16, 2016) U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lower a repaired engine into an M1A1 Main Battle Tank during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 16. CLB-11 maintenance Marines work around the clock to ensure all vehicles are up and ready to conduct any and all missions. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachery C. Laning)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 07:19 Photo ID: 3079793 VIRIN: 161216-M-SA496-083 Resolution: 5521x3692 Size: 1.16 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Sustains Capabilities during Exercise Alligator Dagger [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.