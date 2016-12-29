(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hull Technician 3rd Class Michael Meneses [Image 1 of 4]

    Hull Technician 3rd Class Michael Meneses

    AT SEA

    12.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Hull Technician 3rd Class Aaron Walker from Douglas, Georgia, welds a bottle rack aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). This type of bottle rack is used for stowing argon bottles aboard the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Randy Lee Adams II/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 06:51
    Photo ID: 3079792
    VIRIN: 161229-N-WZ681-065
    Resolution: 3751x2491
    Size: 859.56 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hull Technician 3rd Class Michael Meneses [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CVN 76
    Hull Technician 3rd Class
    Hull Technician 3rd Class Michael Meneses

