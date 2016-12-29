Hull Technician 3rd Class Michael Meneses from Livermore, California, welds a bottle rack aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). This type of bottle rack is used for stowing argon bottles aboard the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Randy Lee Adams II/Released)

