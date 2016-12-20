PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore — VP-10 volunteers pose in front of the Kembangan-Chai Chee Community Hub. The Hub houses the Willing Hearts Soup Kitchen where the Red Lancers volunteered by restocking store rooms, preparing food, and cleaning kitchen spaces while on detachment in Singapore from Dec. 14-20. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Brian Cotroneo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 22:57 Photo ID: 3079698 VIRIN: 161220-N-XR097-004 Resolution: 1430x1073 Size: 558 KB Location: KEMBANGAN PRECINCT, SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Lancers Volunteer in Singapore [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nathan Morin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.