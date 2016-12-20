(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Lancers Volunteer in Singapore [Image 1 of 3]

    Red Lancers Volunteer in Singapore

    KEMBANGAN PRECINCT, SINGAPORE

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Morin 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore — VP-10 volunteers pose in front of the Kembangan-Chai Chee Community Hub. The Hub houses the Willing Hearts Soup Kitchen where the Red Lancers volunteered by restocking store rooms, preparing food, and cleaning kitchen spaces while on detachment in Singapore from Dec. 14-20. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Brian Cotroneo/Released)

    This work, Red Lancers Volunteer in Singapore [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nathan Morin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Singapore
    COMREL
    VP-10
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10
    Red Lancers

