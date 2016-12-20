Red Lancers Chop Vegetables at Soup Kitchen in Singapore

PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore (Dec. 20, 2016) — Lt. Brian McGoey, Lt. j.g. Bridget Bizon, and Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Elias Tavarez cut vegetables for the lunch meals cooked at Willing Hearts Food Kitchen. The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) took part in a community relations (COMREL) project while on detachment in Singapore from Dec 14-20. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Brian Cotroneo/Released)

