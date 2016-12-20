(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Lancers Chop Vegetables at Soup Kitchen in Singapore [Image 2 of 3]

    Red Lancers Chop Vegetables at Soup Kitchen in Singapore

    KEMBANGAN PRECINCT, SINGAPORE

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Stephanie Palacheck 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore (Dec. 20, 2016) — Lt. Brian McGoey, Lt. j.g. Bridget Bizon, and Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Elias Tavarez cut vegetables for the lunch meals cooked at Willing Hearts Food Kitchen. The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) took part in a community relations (COMREL) project while on detachment in Singapore from Dec 14-20. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Brian Cotroneo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 22:57
    Location: KEMBANGAN PRECINCT, SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Lancers Chop Vegetables at Soup Kitchen in Singapore [Image 1 of 3], by LTJG Stephanie Palacheck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Food for the Soul: The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) Volunteer in Singapore

    TAGS

    Singapore
    COMREL
    VP-10
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10
    Red Lancers

