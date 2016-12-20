PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore (Dec. 20, 2016) — Lt. Brian McGoey, Lt. j.g. Bridget Bizon, and Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Elias Tavarez cut vegetables for the lunch meals cooked at Willing Hearts Food Kitchen. The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) took part in a community relations (COMREL) project while on detachment in Singapore from Dec 14-20. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Brian Cotroneo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 22:57
|Photo ID:
|3079695
|VIRIN:
|161220-N-XR097-002
|Resolution:
|1430x1073
|Size:
|358.29 KB
|Location:
|KEMBANGAN PRECINCT, SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Lancers Chop Vegetables at Soup Kitchen in Singapore [Image 1 of 3], by LTJG Stephanie Palacheck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Food for the Soul: The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) Volunteer in Singapore
