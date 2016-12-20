(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Lancers Volunteer at Willing Hearts in Singapore [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Lancers Volunteer at Willing Hearts in Singapore

    KEMBANGAN PRECINCT, SINGAPORE

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Morin 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore (Dec. 20, 2016) — Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class David Mills, Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Omar Palmer, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ryan Costa peel and dice vegetables during a community relations project while on detachment in Singapore. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, and providing Maritime Domain Awareness to supported units throughout the Pacific theater. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Brian Cotroneo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Lancers Volunteer at Willing Hearts in Singapore [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nathan Morin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    COMREL
    Patrol Squadron 10
    VP-10
    Red Lancers

