Red Lancers Volunteer at Willing Hearts in Singapore

PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore (Dec. 20, 2016) — Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class David Mills, Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Omar Palmer, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ryan Costa peel and dice vegetables during a community relations project while on detachment in Singapore. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, and providing Maritime Domain Awareness to supported units throughout the Pacific theater. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Brian Cotroneo/Released)

