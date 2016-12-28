USAF Total Force Band Plays Pasadena

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alaina Shaw a Clarinetist with the United States Air Force Total Force Band puts on a clinic for students at Arcadia High School, Calif., Dec. 28, 2016. The USAF Total Force Band is kicking off the Air Force 70th Birthday Anniversary playing several venues in Pasadena culminating with their appearance in the 128th Rose Parade. The band is comprised of active duty and Air National Guard musicians from around the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

