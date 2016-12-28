(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAF Total Force Band Plays Pasadena [Image 6 of 7]

    USAF Total Force Band Plays Pasadena

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rafael Toro-Quinones the action officer for the United States Air Force Total Force Band conducts the musicians during practice in Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 28, 2016. The USAF Total Force Band is kicking off the Air Force 70th Birthday Anniversary playing several venues in Pasadena culminating with their appearance in the 128th Rose Parade. The band is comprised of active duty and Air National Guard musicians from around the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 21:16
    Photo ID: 3079678
    VIRIN: 161228-F-LI975-0274
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Total Force Band Plays Pasadena [Image 1 of 7], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Pasadena
    Rose Bowl
    USAF Band
    USAF Band of the Golden West
    Rose Parade
    USAF 70th birthday anniversary kickoff
    60th AMW/PA

