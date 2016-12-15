U.S. Air Force Romel Macagba, a 35th Communications Squadron postal clerk, grabs a package from a shelf at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2016. Although stateside installatio0n post offices are ran by civilian contractors, overseas post offices are powered by selected 35th CS Airmen. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 21:18
|Photo ID:
|3079675
|VIRIN:
|161215-F-MZ237-040
|Resolution:
|2767x1894
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Communications Airmen go postal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT