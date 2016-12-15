Communications Airmen go postal

U.S. Air Force Romel Macagba, a 35th Communications Squadron postal clerk, grabs a package from a shelf at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2016. Although stateside installatio0n post offices are ran by civilian contractors, overseas post offices are powered by selected 35th CS Airmen. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

